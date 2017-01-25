Super Bowl 2017 Performances: Luke Bryan To Sing The National Anthem

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The 51st Super Bowl of the National Football League will take place in a few days, and the organizers of one of the world's biggest sporting events in the world have recruited country music star Luke Bryan to perform the national anthem.

REUTERS/Harrison McClaryLuke Bryan was awarded Entertainer of the Year at the 49th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee last November 4, 2015.

Breaking the news through his Twitter and Instagram pages, Bryan posted a video where he announced: "Hey, guys! It's Luke Bryan here and I'm so excited to announce that I will be performing the national anthem at Super Bowl 51."

The 51st Super Bowl will occur on Feb. 5 at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Performing the national anthem at such a gigantic event like the Super Bowl could mean a lot of pressure. But by the looks of it, it seems like the country music superstar had no hesitations in accepting the offer.

Bryan told PEOPLE that when the NFL asked him to open the 51st Super Bowl with the national anthem, his answer was as simple and direct as, "H*** yes, I'll do it!"

He added: "Is the anthem challenging? Yes. Is it nerve-wracking? Yes. But I moved to Nashville to follow my dreams and singing the national anthem on that stage doesn't get any bigger."

For the music artist, performing the national anthem in such an important and highly watched event is another way for him to show his patriotism. He admitted that he had never had the opportunity to serve in the military. However, he feels like this opportunity to perform the national anthem is his way of honoring the United States, calling the performance "a little chance to serve."

On other news, the NFL recently shut down rumors that they are prohibiting Lady Gaga from speaking about politics or U.S. President Donald Trump during her Super Bowl 51 halftime performance. Lady Gaga has been a vocal critic of Trump and even staged a silent protest in front of the Trump Tower in New York on the night of the November 2016 elections.

After the news spread, an NFL spokesman commented and dismissed the rumors as "unsourced nonsense from people trying to stir up controversy where there is none."

NFL maintained: "The Super Bowl is a time when people really come together. Lady Gaga is focused on putting together an amazing show for fans and we love working with her on it; we aren't going to be distracted by this."