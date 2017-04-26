'Super Senso' Release Date News: Mobile PvP Action-Strategy Game to Launch April 27

Game developers and publishers involved in the making of the mobile player-versus-player action-strategy game "Super Senso" have revealed that its launch is set for April 27.

YouTube/Super SensoScreenshot from the gameplay preview of "Super Senso."

"Super Senso" is developed by TURBO Studios, an independent video game company based in New York City. They have partnered with GungHo Online Entertainment America, Inc. for "Super Senso's" publishing.

The developers and publishers confirmed through the game's official website that "Super Senso" will be released as a free-to-download title on iOS and Android devices on Thursday, April 27.

According to TURBO Studios founder and CEO Yohei Ishii in a press release: "The amazing player reception so far proves that there's an unmet appetite in the market for an accessible, synchronous, turn-based strategy game suited for mobile play sessions, while still offering the depth and competition that more niche, hardcore players crave."

The main element of the game is the Senso, which is described as the "specialized Hero" working with other key contents of "Super Senso" such as armored tanks, zombies, fighter jets, dinos, cats and super powers.

There will be nine types of Sensos and at least 30 kinds of weapons and attacking units that players can mix and match to create the strongest possible hero.

Developers explained that every type of Senso and each kind of game element vary in skills and abilities. They work with a distinct set of movements, attack strength, and defense ratings. The Senso and its weapons can all be upgraded as the players desire based on the strategy they want to apply as they progress with the gameplay.

The game also poses a challenge by letting players plan their attacks and how they would approach every stage. The end goal is to dominate the seven unique maps included in the game.

Apart from making attacks, players are also going to be required to "defend critical structures" while they attack with their strongest weapon to tear down their enemies.

Players who make the best out of every game can expect prizes since developers promised that those who belong to the daily top 25 of the global Lightning Challenge Leaderboard will get an incentive. Added to that, players are presented with more chances of winning prizes and free upgrades by completing daily missions.