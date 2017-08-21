'Super Troopers 2' Release Date Announced: Film to Arrive in Spring 2018

Broken Lizard Promotional image for "Super Troopers 2."

"Super Troopers 2," the much-awaited sequel to Broken Lizard's 2001 crime-comedy film, finally has a release date. Distribution company Fox Searchlight also released the plot details of the film which is set to hit theaters in spring 2018.

Broken Lizard has confirmed that the film will get a wide theatrical release. The film already wrapped up post-production early this month with Fox Searchlight buying the distribution rights.

The film's synopsis was also released. It reads.

"Everyone's favorite law enforcement team is back by popular demand with the long anticipated follow up to the cult comedy classic... 'Super Troopers.' When an international border dispute arises between the U.S. and Canada, the Super Troopers — Mac, Thorny, Foster, Rabbit, and Farva — are called in to set up a new Highway Patrol station in the disputed area. Unconventional police work follows, and the result is...'Super Troopers 2.'"

The comedy troupe initiated an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign back in March after receiving permission to film the sequel. Teaming up with Fandango to offer tickets to the movie's premiere as a potential backer reward, the troupe made the decision after seeing many contributors to crowdfunded films feel ripped-off for not getting any reward for their donations.

Initially asking for $2 million in contributions, the goal was reached after just 26 hours. However, donations continued to pour in force which led Broken Lizard to offer perks such as a producer title in the credits, a speaking actor role, a trip to the ballpark with the five main actors, and even the patrol car that will be used in the filming of the movie. These perks were quickly sold just hours after they were announced.

All in all, the film raised $4.4 million from their campaign. Principal photography began in Central Massachusetts in October 2015 with post-production completed on Aug. 2.

"Super Troopers 2" is set to be released on April 20, 2018.