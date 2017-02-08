'Supergirl' Cast News: Teri Hatcher, Kevin Sorbo Join Cast to the SuperWorld

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Recently, Teri Hatcher and Kevin Sorbo were named as the newest additions to the cast of The CW's "Supergirl."

It is not the first time for Hatcher to join the SuperWorld. Fans of the franchise can recall that she used to be Lois Lane in an earlier "Superman" TV series called "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" that aired from 1993 to 1997 on ABC.

Hatcher was in the show with Dean Cain who played Clark Kent, aka Superman. Interestingly, Cain has also been in The CW show for several episodes now.

Hatcher's notable performance in the '90s TV show might have given her a ticket to be enlisted in the newest TV adaptation of the SuperWorld. However, this time, Hatcher will reportedly play a mysterious role described to become a new villain in season 2.

In behalf of co-creator Greg Berlanti, executive producer Andrew Kreisberg commented (via Variety), "No offense to any of the wonderful actresses who have also played the part, but Teri Hatcher is my all time favorite Lois Lane. To have her come back to the SuperWorld in a completely different part is an unbelievable gift to me, Greg, and the fans."

It is going to have a left and right reunion vibe for Hatcher because apart from returning to the SuperWorld, she will also be reunited with her "Desperate Housewives" co-star Mehcad Brooks, who is now playing the role of James Olsen in The CW's "Supergirl."

Meanwhile, "Hercules: The Legendary Journey" actor Sorbo was also recently confirmed to join the other characters in the SuperWorld.

Last Feb. 4, Sorbo confirmed the news through his Twitter page, saying: "I just booked a 3 show arc as the new villain on 'Supergirl'! Thanks to the CW at Warner Bros. Good fun."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kreisberg mentioned in a statement that they "couldn't be more excited to have [Sorbo] join us on 'Supergirl,'" adding that the actor "brought such a strong presence to the screen" when he was playing the part of Hercules.

"Supergirl" airs every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.