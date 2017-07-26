'Supergirl' Fans Angry at Actor Jeremy Jordan; Season 3 to Say Goodbye to Kara Danvers?

Jeremy Jordan has fans of "Supergirl" angry for what he did. While discussing the show with the press at San Diego Comic-Com, the actor supposedly said something that offended the show's LGBTQIA supporters.

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl Jeremy Jordan offended fans of "Supergirl" and he has apologized twice.

In the interview with MTV, Jordan, who plays Winn Schott on "Supergirl," playfully sang a song about the friendship between Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) and Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath). Fans refer to this friendship as "SuperCorp" and some have been shipping on Kara and Lena to become romantically involved.

But realizing what he was singing about, Jordan allegedly faced the camera to emphasize that these characters are "only friends" and that they won't be getting together. Jordan sounded like the idea was reprehensive and fans thought what the actor did was a disregard for the SuperCorp fandom.

"Why bring up romantic supercorp for no reason just to shut it down?" one fan said on Twitter.

"The cast wouldn't have mocked Supercorp if Lena was a man," another fan chimed.

After Comic-Con, Jordan posted a message on his Instagram to say that while he was sorry he offended the fans, his actions were misinterpreted. The post stirred more anger from the fandom who thought Jordan did not really understand what they were mad about.

"If someone from a marginalized group tells you what you did hurt them, you don't get to decide that you didn't because it wasn't intentional," one Twitter user had to spell it out to the actor.

Jordan posted a second message to own up to his action. He apologized and stated he will "try to be better."

Meanwhile, "Supergirl" released a new trailer for season 3, which hinted that the people Kara loves might be gone. Kara/Supergirl declared that she tried to be human when she's not and that was her biggest mistake.

Speculations are that Supergirl will no longer hide behind her secret identity as Kara. Will viewers have to say goodbye to this alter ego?

Season 3 of "Supergirl" premieres on Monday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.