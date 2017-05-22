'Supergirl' Season 2 Finale Rumors: Superman to Be Brain-Controlled, Mon-El to Die

Tonight's season 2 finale episode of "Supergirl" will be an emotional one as Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) will battle it out with his cousin Clark/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), and with Mon-El (Chris Wood) possibly dying.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hoechlin reveals that the season 2 finale episode of "Supergirl" will involve his character fighting with his one and only surviving Kryptonian family member, Kara. While the actor does not hint at why his and Benoist's respective characters will find them in a showdown of their Kryptonian might and force, Hoechlin says it will definitely unleash emotions.

"Any time you find yourself squaring off against someone that's family, it takes on a little bit more of a toll," Hoechlin says.

Promotional images of "Supergirl" season 2 finale show that the Girl of Steel will find herself locking horns with her Man of Steel cousin. While it remains unknown as to what will prompt the two Kryptonians to battle each other, it is suspected that Superman will be under mind control on tonight's episode, and whoever is controlling him will pit him against Supergirl.

However, it is said that much of the expected outpouring of emotions on tonight's season finale episode of The CW series will not come from the battle of the two Kryptonians; rather, it is said that much of the rollercoaster of emotions tonight will be delivered by the death of Mon-El, Kara's boyfriend. As it has already been revealed that Queen Rhea of Daxam (Terri Hatcher) is the big bad in this season of "Supergirl," it is likely that the death of her son, Mon-El, will push her further to unleash her angst toward the Girl of Steel.

"I think it's a huge finale, and there's a lot going on, and I think people will go on an emotional roller coaster with Kara, so I'm sorry to all the fans in advance," Benoist shares in an interview with Comic Book.

Will Superman really be mind-controlled on tonight's season 2 finale episode of "Supergirl?" Is the show's finale Mon-El's swan song?

Find out when "Supergirl" season 2 finale, titled "Nevertheless, She Persisted," airs tonight over The CW at 8 p.m. EDT.