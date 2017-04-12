'Supergirl' Season 2 Spoilers, News: Photos Reveal Daxamite Invasion at Hand

Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Mon-El (Chris Wood) may have found love in this crazy world, but their romance would not automatically fix things between their people in "Supergirl" season 2.

(Photo: The CW)A promotional still from "Supergirl" season 2, episode 17, "Distant Sun."

This is why Earth will be put in serious danger when the show returns later this month. New photos from the set captured by YVR Shoots hint that the Daxamites will be back with a vengeance.

The "Supergirl" season 2 photos feature series star Floriana Lima as Detective Maggie Sawyer fiercely shooting at the armored invaders from the police station.

The Daxamites also appear to have compromised the satellites as a feed of Rhea (Teri Hatcher) is being broadcasted, possibly all over National City where she presumably announces their takeover.

Mon-El's parents are bound to retaliate after failing to get their son back to them after years of searching. It is only a matter of time before they hatch a bloody plan and they are ready for their comeback in "Supergirl" season 2.

They feel that Supergirl brainwashed Mon-El. Her being a Kryptonian amplifies this. While the royalties appear to be friendly at first, it looks like the king and queen of Daxam are done playing nice.

It will be interesting to see how these all pan out in "Supergirl" season 2 and how it would affect Kara and Mon-El's relationship. Kara has always been unfortunate in the love department so there is a reason to worry about how things will turn out.

Whatever the Daxamites are about to do, it could potentially hurt their relationship or further push Mon-El away from his parents. It could also make the relationship between Daxamites and Kryptonians irreparable.

"Supergirl" season 2 is currently on a hiatus and will not be back until Monday, April 24, with a brand-new episode titled "Ace Reporter." The synopsis for this installment reads: