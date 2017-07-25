'Supergirl' Season 3 Spoilers: Girl of Steel to Drop Her Kara Danvers Alter Ego

Facebook/Supergirl "Supergirl" season 3 is scheduled to arrive on October 9.

While "Supergirl" is considered to be the lighter DC superhero show on The CW, its season 3 trailer dropped at the just-concluded San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) suggests that the well-loved series may turn dark with the Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) even turning back on her humanity.

It has been observed that the season 3 of certain DC shows on The CW seems to be a pivotal point as the TV series "Arrow" and "The Flash" turned dark during their respective third season run. Based on its season 3 trailer released at the SDCC, it seems that "Supergirl" will turn dark as well in its upcoming third season with the Girl of Steel even saying that her Kara Danvers persona is a mistake.

During the show's panel at the SDCC, Benoist went to explain why her character considers dropping her alter ego. According to the actress, sending Mon-El (Chris Wood) away to save him from his death will take an emotional toll on the superhero and change her to a certain extent.

"I think for the first few seasons she's kind of been drawn trying to balance Kara Danvers and Supergirl, the reporter, and the superhero, and figuring out her identity. And now where we pick up in Season 3 still is leaning very heavily on Supergirl. I think that's how she's coping with this grief of sending her boyfriend into a giant chasm in space," Benoist revealed.

Cinema Blend opines, though, that Supergirl will not drop her Kara Danvers alter ego for long. With the superhero's friendship with James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks) and Winn (Jeremy Jordan) as one of the most endearing parts of the Girl of Steel's adventures, the online publication believes that Supergirl will always reconnect with her humanity, despite the show heading to its unprecedented darkness this season.

How dark will "Supergirl" season 3 be? Will Supergirl have a change of mind in the event that Mon-El returns? Will Mon-El really return?

Find out when "Supergirl" season 3 begins airing over The CW this Oct. 9.