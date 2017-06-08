'Supergirl' Season 3 Spoilers: Will Maggie Die?

Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Maggie's (Floriana Lima) relationship is going to be placed on the back burner in the upcoming season of "Supergirl."

Facebook/TheCWSupergirlAlex and Maggie's relationship will change in the next season of "Supergirl."

"Sanvers" fans are worried about the couple's future in the series.

In last season's finale, Alex proposed to her girlfriend. Though the latter did not say yes right away, Maggie's smile hinted that she would. The LGBT pair have a huge following, and many are keeping their fingers crossed for a happy ending. Then it was announced that Lima would no longer be a series regular, which prompted talks that something bad will happen to her character.

Lima hinted in her recent tweets, though, that there was still something to look forward to for the couple.

"Sanvers fans are beautiful! The best part of playing Maggie is getting to share an inspiring LOVE story&representing the LGBTQ+ community. While this role was only meant for one season, I'm excited to appear in Season 3, as we see the #Supergirl story unfold #Sanvers #NotOverYet," Lima's posts read.

Although Lima will not have as much screen time in season 3, that does not mean Maggie and Alex will break up. Their relationship will likely be given the proper amount of attention, just not as much as last installment. Whether there is going to be an engagement or a wedding remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, another storyline to look forward to is Kara's fight against the series' new big bad. According to spoilers, "House" alumni Odette Annable has been tapped to play the role of Reign, an infamous World Killer from the DC comics.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reign is the perfect match for Supergirl. She is reportedly part of the World Killers, the bloodthirsty, highly dangerous biological weapons created, in part, by Zor-El (Robert Gant), Kara's (Melissa Benoist) father. When the Kryptonian Science Council ordered their destruction, only five of them survived.

"Supergirl" season 3 is expected to air this fall on the CW.