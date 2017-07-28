'Supergirl' Spoilers: Where Is Mon-El?

At the recent San Diego Comic-Con, new "Supergirl" showrunners Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner answered a few queries about the upcoming season of the show.

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl "Supergirl" casts Erica Durance as Alura.

At this year's Comic-Con International, Entertainment Weekly managed to pry out a few details about the third season of "Supergirl" from Queller and Rovner, including the return of Alura and Mon-El.

When asked about the fate of Alura Zor-El, mother of Kara Danvers a.k.a. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), whether or not she is alive, Rovner said, "We wanted to keep Alura's presence on the show because it really connects Kara to Krypton and her roots and what it meant to see her family and her planet destroyed." He added, "It's an emotional grounding that's always important."

But the central mystery of the third season of "Supergirl" is Mon-El (Chris Wood). His fate also remains unclear. In the previous season, while leaving the planet earth, his spacecraft was swallowed up by a wormhole.

The new producers hinted that Mon-El might encounter Kara's mother in the Phantom Zone, the Kryptonian prison that used to host the criminals that Alura caught.

The execs shared that where he is exactly and how he comes back is the big question.

In a recast of Alura, "Smallville" actress Erica Durance has managed to get the part.

Elsewhere next season, viewers will see James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks) getting involved in a new love interest. Aside from continuing his role as guardian, James will be back as a journalist and photographer.

As for next season's big bad, Reign, which will be played by "House" alum Odette Annable will be a real match for the superhero. According to the actress, the villain will not only attempt to rule Earth but she will also seek to dispense her brand of justice. More of her motives will be revealed as the season progresses.

"Supergirl" season 3 returns to the small screen on Oct. 9, Monday, at 8 p.m. on The CW.