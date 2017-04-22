'Supernatural' Season 12 Episode 19 Spoilers: Castiel Goes Against Sam

Castiel (Misha Collins) and Sam (Jared Padalecki) will have a little fight in the upcoming episode of "Supernatural."

Facebook/SupernaturalCastiel has a plan in the upcoming episode of "Supernatural."

In the episode titled "The Future," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that the Winchesters have a solid plan on how they will stop Lucifer's (Mark Pellegrino) baby. Both Sam and Dean (Jensen Ackles) know that the nephilim must not be allowed to live. They have to kill it before Kelly (Courtney Ford) gives birth to it. Castiel, however, has a different plan and it is something that will clash with the siblings' strategy, especially Sam's.

The promo shows Castiel going to Dagon's (Ali Ahn) lair alone. Dagon is the demon who took Kelly under her wing under the guise of protecting her. In the clip, though, it looks like she is done playing nice with the human and is ready to tell her the truth. Dagon is shown informing Kelly that she will not survive childbirth. All human mothers of nephilims are meant to die. They are not strong enough to endure the pain.

The teaser shows Dagon beating up Castiel. She has him in her powerful grip when Sam and Dean arrive to help him. The boys try to use the colt and shoot her, but for some reason, the bullets are not causing her any damage. In a different scene, Castiel is telling the brothers that Dagon is simply too powerful. They need to take her down first before they can get to Kelly, but what can they do? The only weapon they believe will defeat her is not functioning as it should.

Eventually, Dean will discover that the true colt has been stolen. They must find it as soon as possible before they face off with Dagon again. They must also keep an eye on Kelly. She appears to be planning something for her baby.

"Supernatural" season 12 episode 19 will air Thursday, April 27 at 8 p.m. EDT on the CW.