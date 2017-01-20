'Supernatural' Season 12 Spoilers: Dean Goes Senile?

Dean's (Jensen Ackles) memories will be erased in one of the upcoming episodes of "Supernatural." Is it the work of the devil?

Recent spoilers reveal that the older Winchester brother will reach the stage where he will be shedding most of his past recollections. Executive producer Andrew Dabb shares that Dean will not change physically or even go senile. In fact, Dean will become childlike and it is a natural result of many years of hardships. While at first, it will be fun for the viewers to see the character being goofy and lovable for a change, the situation will quickly become worrying when Dean starts forgetting his brother and even his old self.

"[Dean is] trapped in a Memento-type loop, where he's kind of losing his memory a little bit," the EP teased, according to TVLine. He adds: "For him, as someone who struggles with all the baggage from years and years of doing a very, very difficult job, it almost becomes freeing, in a way. So you're going to see a Dean that is a lot more fun and childlike. Jensen [Ackles] does a great job. Then it becomes a much more tragic story as he starts to forget Sam — and himself."

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode will see the introduction of a new villain. According to Deadline, the CW series has cast David Haydn-Jones to play the role of Mr. Ketch, a "suave, handsome, totally competent" associate of the British Men of Letters. Mr. Ketch's name has been mentioned before the show went on its winter break. Sam and Dean should be very careful around him, as he has been teased to be a sociopath. It has been previously revealed that the MOL were not the ones who abducted the Winchesters. This does not mean though that the secret organization does not mean them harm.

"Supernatural" season 12 episode 9 airs Thursday, Jan. 26, at a new time of 8 p.m. EST on the CW.