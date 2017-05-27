'Supernatural' Season 13 Premiere, Cast News, Spoilers: Crowley Is Gone; Is Lucifer's Son Good or Evil?

Mark Sheppard has confirmed that he will no longer be part of the "Supernatural" family.

Facebook/SupernaturalCrowley (Mark Sheppard) is gone for good.

In the season 12 finale of "Supernatural," Crowley sacrificed himself to settle the rift between the alternate universes. However, "Supernatural" has been known to bring back characters who have already died in the past, and one big example of that is Mary (Samantha Smith).

Sheppard already said his goodbye to the show and its followers on social media.

"So to all my #spnfamily everywhere... my crew and my fellow storytellers... thanks for the ride..." the post read.

"Supernatural" co-executive producer Jim Michaels responded to Sheppard's tweet, teasing the possibility of his return. However, Sheppard immediately shot it down when he replied, "With all due respect, your comment is inaccurate and misleading to the fans. There are NO plans to have me return to SPN at ANY juncture."

It appears that Crowley will be one character that will not be resurrecting from the dead in "Supernatural."

Meanwhile, is Lucifer's (Mark Pellegrino) child good or evil?

In the season 12 finale, Sam (Jared Padalecki) discovered the son of Lucifer, Jack (Alexander Calvert), being a grown man with glowing golden eyes.

Jack is described to be a Nephilim, a very powerful hybrid birthed from the union of an angel and a human. Although he's the son of Lucifer, Castiel (Misha Collins) claimed that he has the potential to be good.

When Cas saved Kelly (Courtney Ford) from Dagon (Ali Ahn), he claimed that Jack gave him power through his mother and had a vision that the son of Lucifer can create paradise on Earth where he does no harm.

Although there are several signs pointing out that Jack can be good, such as choosing Castiel to be his guardian, he still has the blood of Lucifer rushing through him. Whether the new born Nephilim will turn out to be good or evil will be answered in the new season of "Supernatural."

"Supernatural" is anticipated to return for season 13 in the fall.