'Supernatural' Season 13 Spoilers: Castiel Is Alive

Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) will see Castiel (Misha Collins) once again in the upcoming season of "Supernatural."

Movie Pilot reports that Castiel is alive and will return in the CW series' next installment. Collins revealed (via Twitter) that his character still has a future and hinted that the angel managed to survive after being stabbed by the angel blade during the finale.

Just as when an angel dies, Castiel's whole body was consumed with light, which made fans believe that he was indeed a goner. Sam and Dean were inconsolable as Castiel had been with them for a long time. Now that there is a chance that he is alive, it will be interesting to see the brothers' reaction once they meet him again.

One character that has been confirmed to not return is Mark Sheppard's Crowley. The demon sacrificed himself to trap Lucifer in an alternate dimension. Unfortunately, the king of hell still managed to escape and Crowley's effort was in vain.

Meanwhile, "Supernatural" has been renewed for season 13 and that makes it one of the longest running supernatural series in the US.

In a 2016 interview, Padalecki talked about how they want the series to end. After many years of portraying the Winchester brothers, he said that he and Ackles wanted their characters to exit with a bang.

"It's changed a lot over time. Part of me, loving Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, always thought it'd be great to see the boys against insurmountable odds and to freeze-frame on them and just hear stuff in the background. You don't know if they die, you don't know if they live, but you know that they're going to go out in a blaze of glory," Padalecki said.

"Supernatural" season 13 is expected to air this fall.