'Supernatural' Season 13 Spoilers: Michael the Archangel Returns for Revenge

Michael (Matt Cohen) may return to get his revenge in the upcoming season of "Supernatural."

Executive producer Andrew Dabb talked about the new big bad of the next installment during a San Diego Comic-Con interview. According to him, Jack (Alexander Calvert), Lucifer's (Mark Pellegrino) nephilim son, will not be the only adversary that Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) will face in the upcoming episodes. The biggest enemy, he said, is someone from the past, a character that has kept off the radar for years.

"[Lucifer's child] Jack is not the biggest threat they are dealing with," the EP teased. "It's an old — let's call him friend — who we have not seen for many years."

He added: "[The mysterious foe] probably is not currently in our world. He [is] from the alternate world."

When asked if the EP was talking about Michael the Archangel who in season 5 was stuck in Lucifer's cage in hell, Dabb refused to comment. The clues he gave, however, point to the angel. Michael is the oldest and the most powerful of God's children. His feud with Lucifer has spanned thousands of years. Although he is considered holy, Michael has a destructive side - one that makes him act like a villain. After being incarcerated in his brother's prison for years, he cannot wait to get out and exact his revenge.

Meanwhile, spoilers indicate that Mary (Samantha Smith) is still trapped in the apocalyptic world. Sam and Dean are looking for a way to bring her back, but they will soon reach an impasse. While Dean is convinced their mom is gone forever, Sam has no plans of giving up on their search. Executive producer Robert Singer revealed in the panel interview that this would pose as a problem for the brothers.

"Supernatural" season 13 is expected to premiere on Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.