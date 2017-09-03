'Supernatural' Season 13 Spoilers: Sam and Dean Meet Crowley 2.0

Facebook/Supernatural Crowley will have a successor in the next season of "Supernatural."

Devils will be competing to take over Crowley's (Mark Sheppard) throne in Hell in the upcoming season of "Supernatural."

Showrunner Andrew Dabb recently hinted to Entertainment Weekly that Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) would soon meet Crowley's replacement in the new installment. This Crowley 2.0 is said to be an unknown entity, but whoever he is will be powerful enough to defeat the other devils fighting to become king of the underworld. It remains to be seen if this new face will establish the same love-hate relationship Crowley had with the Winchester brothers.

"There is a power vacuum," the EP teased. "Into that power vacuum will step a new player for us. Once Crowley is gone, demon-kind and some of our players — some we've met before and some that are new — start asking themselves: What is the future of Hell? People come with various different agendas."

Meanwhile, Crowley's replacement will probably not want to associate himself with Castiel (Misha Collins). The angel is speculated to return in the CW series although he was shown to have been killed by Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) in the previous season's finale. While Castiel and Crowley were not exactly friends, they still took advantage of their weird connection and used each other's power to their advantage. They even teamed up to take down Lucifer once. The one who will take over Crowley's position, however, may not be as playful and as open in dealing with an angel.

Elsewhere, Castiel will probably get to meet his brother, the feared archangel, Michael (Matt Cohen). For years, the latter has been trapped in Lucifer's prison, patiently waiting for the day he can get revenge. It has been previously teased that Lucifer's nephilim son, Jack (Alexander Calvert), would not be the big bad of season 13. The villain is said to be from an alternate world, an old friend who has not been seen for many years. The description allegedly fits that of Michael's hence the rumors of his return.

"Supernatural" season 13 is expected to premiere on Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.