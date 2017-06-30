Surface Phone Rumors: Microsoft to Release the Device Later this Year

While Microsoft has been mum on whether its next mobile device will really be called the Surface Phone, it is now alleged that the highly talked-about and suspected product from the Redmond-based company will be released later this year.

Microsoft has yet to confirm the existence of the Surface Phone, but rumors about the device have already been circulating online for more than a year already. While Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO, has said in an interview that the company is not done with the smartphone market and said that Microsoft is releasing an "ultimate device" that will not look like the smartphones of today, he has never affirmed whether it will be called the Surface Phone.

"We will continue to be in the phone market not as defined by today's market leaders, but by what it is that we can uniquely do in what is the most ultimate mobile device," Nadella told the Australian Financial Review back in November.

According to recent reports, Microsoft is already poised to release the suspected Surface Phone later this year. Reportedly, the Redmond-based company was supposed to launch the Surface Phone last year, but due to technical glitches, the release of the phone has been delayed. And, with 2017 expected to be a big year for big releases from other esteemed brands, such as Apple and Samsung, Microsoft will not allow itself to be left behind, hence, the decision to release the Surface Phone as well before the year is over.

Meanwhile, rumors claiming that the Surface Phone will be a foldable device continue to grow louder. Speculations on this possibly being the case stemmed from the leaked patent Microsoft applied for and has been awarded with, showing that the device can be expanded into a tablet and can be folded to a size of a phone. While this is nothing short of exciting and awesome, there is no way to confirm whether it will really be the Surface Phone, or Surface Note, as some sources claim as the device's name.

Will the Surface Phone really arrive later this year? Will it really be called the Surface Phone?

Nobody outside Microsoft can say for now.