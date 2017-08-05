Surface Phone Rumors: Mobile Device to Finally Arrive in 2018

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic The Surface Phone is said to be a a stylish smartphone.

While Microsoft has yet to confirm the existence of its long-rumored Surface Phone, it is alleged that the highly anticipated mobile device may be dropped in the market next year.

Beyond the shadow of doubt, the Surface Phone is one of the most-anticipated devices. Despite Micrsoft being mum on its existence, there have been numerous rumors and speculations said about the alleged device for more than a year already.

Prior to Microsoft's October event last year, rumors claiming that the Surface Phone would be launched at the then-upcoming event were rife. However, the event commenced and concluded without even a mere mention of the device.

According to the latest unconfirmed reports, though, Microsoft is finally releasing the Surface Phone next year. While it remains to be seen whether it will really be the case, it is also alleged that the supposed Microsoft mobile device will be pitted against Apple's iPhone once it has arrived.

As to what the chances of the Surface Phone in its supposed clash with the iPhone, no one can really tell for now. However, rumors claiming that the upcoming Microsoft phone will be the first foldable smartphone have been loud for the past couple of months — thanks to the leaked images of the patents that Microsoft applied for and has been awarded with and statements of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

To recall, while Microsoft has not categorically admitted that the Surface Phone is in its pipeline, Nadella has confirmed in an interview last year that the Redmond-based company is working on an ultimate mobile device that will not look like the smartphones of today. With Nadella's statement and the leaked patent images, it is believed more and more that the Surface Phone will be a foldable device, indeed, which may give it an advantage over the iPhone.

"We will continue to be in the phone market not as defined by today's market leaders, but by what it is that we can uniquely do in what is the most ultimate mobile device," Nadella told the Australian Financial Review in November last year.

Does Microsoft really have the Surface Phone in its armory? Is it really foldable? When will it arrive?

Those outside Microsoft can only speculate for now.