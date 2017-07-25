Surface Phone Updates: Latest Microsoft Patent Bolsters Rumors Device Will Be Foldable

Microsoft The potential follow-up to the Lumia 950 (shown), the rumored Surface Phone, is said to be a foldable device.

Despite Microsoft's silence on whether it really has the long-rumored Surface Phone in its pipeline, rumors claiming that the device will be foldable/expandable continue to grow louder.

The Surface Phone has been one of the most-talked-about devices for more than a year already, but Microsoft has yet to officially announce the product. However, unconfirmed reports claim that it may just be a matter of time before the Redmond-based company announces the Surface Phone as, allegedly, it is more than just a figment of the imagination.

According to recent reports, Microsoft has recently made public the patent it applied for and has been awarded with. While the said patent does not suggest that the device will be called the Surface Phone, as it only bear the words "Wireless Communications Device," many believe that it is that of the long-suspected device.

As the patent shows and describes the image as a bendable smartphone with an antenna, battery, SIM card holders, and screen connectors split on a hinge that creates a dual-screened device, it is now believed that the earlier reports claiming that the supposed phone will be a foldable/expandable device are not just rumors after all.

To recall, it was at the earlier part of this year when rumors about the Surface Phone being a tablet-smartphone hybrid first came to existence after the images of another patent that Microsoft applied for leaked online. From then on, it has been suspected that the Surface Phone will be the first mobile phone of its kind, much more that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has said in an interview that Microsoft's next mobile phone will not be defined by the current smartphones.

"We will continue to be in the phone market not as defined by today's market leaders, but by what it is that we can uniquely do in what is the most ultimate mobile device," Nadella said in an interview with the Australian Financial Review last November.

Is the Surface Phone really more than just a figment of the imagination? Will it really be a foldable/expandable device? When will Microsoft launch it?

Microsoft fans can only speculate for now.