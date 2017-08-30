'Survive the Storm' Update for 'Fortnite' Now Live After Delay

Facebook/FortniteGame The latest update for "Fortnite" is now live after being delayed due to bug fixes.

Epic Games has announced that the latest update for its co-op sandbox survival video "Fortnite" is now live after it was delayed for some time.

The upgrade tagged as "Survive the Storm" was originally expected to be released on Aug. 29, but the game developer took to Twitter to explain that still they had minute bugs to fix hence the delay. However, although Epic Games initially said that they were unsure when the update would be ready, they soon got it up and running.

The Survive the Storm update is now LIVE! Squad up and push back hordes of husks in the new Survive the Storm gamemode. See you in game! pic.twitter.com/ehUtVy6bEg — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 30, 2017

Video Gamer reported that the "Survive the Storm" update will be available for a limited time only.

Epic Games announced: "The Survive the Storm update is now LIVE! Squad up and push back hordes of husks in the new Survive the Storm gamemode. See you in game!"

In the update, players will reportedly encounter special mutant storms and take on new challenges. In-game rewards and loots will also be available, as well as access to brand new sets of hydraulic weapons. Gamers will also get to unearth new heroes as they explore the "Survive the Storm" mode. According to VG247, the Epic Games is pulling all the stops to make sure that the latest update will satisfy the players.

Aside from the usual additions, "Survive the Storm" is set to introduce a new zombie survival mode. The new gameplay will reportedly dwell on players assembling their defenses and ammunition during daylight hours, and the goal is to remain alive until sunrise while zombies attempt to overcome the gamer's barricades to get to the hero. Surviving means unlocking new rewards. Since the update is a limited-time event, those who are interested must be on their toes to get the full experience.

"Fortnite" is currently in early access on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC while the full release is expected to take place in late 2018.