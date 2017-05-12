'Survivor' Season 34 Spoilers, Latest News: Castaways Grapple for Power in Season's Penultimate Episode; Cirie to Make Boldest Move Yet?

What was originally a cast of 20 has now been reduced to a small tribe of eight as "Survivor: Game Changers" inches closer to its decisive season finale. What other jaw-dropping surprises will the upcoming penultimate episode bring?

Facebook/SurvivorPromotional image for CBS’ competitive reality television series “Survivor: Game Changers” featuring 20 returning castaways vying for another shot at being hailed Sole Survivor.

Host Jeff Probst told Entertainment Weekly that the 34th season of CBS' award-winning reality television series was called "Game Changers" for a reason. Every returning castaway they have put on the show has lived up to the designation so far, and the season's final two weeks would not be any different.

"Each week has offered game-changing moments. We have two fun episodes left and they do not disappoint!" Probst said.

The preview at the end of the previous episode teased that Cirie Fields may be gearing up to make her boldest move yet, and the fact that she's seen talking about it with Tai Trang raises questions. Is she about to flip on her known alliances, or will she find herself on the wrong end of another game-changing blindside?

On the other hand, Sarah Lacina now has the Legacy Advantage that newly cast-off Sierra Thomas has willed to her. Can this, along with the Secret Advantage that allows her to steal a vote during Tribal Council, put her in a more stable position of power in the last two episodes?

It's hard to say. There is, however, a bigger chance that she may not get her island buddy Sierra's vote should she make it to the finals.

In her exit interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sierra shared that she never knew Sarah voted her out and even believed that it was Brad Culpepper who betrayed her.

"Because when they were reading the votes, she looked at me shocked. And she said it. I watched her and she said, 'I'm going to act to make Sierra feel like I didn't vote her out.' She did. She played me," Sierra said. "She played me like a fiddle. That's all there was to it," she added.

Whose game-changing strategy will ultimately make one castaway this season's sole survivor?

"Survivor: Game Changers" airs every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.