Syfy's 'Happy!' TV Series Release Date, Trailer News: Ex-Cop and Blue Horse Buddy Show Airs This Fall

Facebook/HappySYFY A promo image for upcoming series "Happy!," featured as the cover photo on the SyFy show's offical Facebook page.

"Happy!" has its first trailer out online, as Grant Morrison fans look forward to the series adaptation of his comic book about a corrupt ex-cop who became a hitman. Waking up from his drunken haze, Nick Sax (Christopher Meloni) meets his absurd new partner: an imaginary blue winged horse.

SYFY has released a short teaser showing Nick, who was in the process of drinking his life away, when he meets a tiny, cheerful, and most likely illusionary blue horse. The ex-cop-turned-assassin lies strapped on a stretcher in what could be an ambulance when his new friend turns up.

Happy, voiced by Patton Oswalt, asks Nick if he could see him. As an oblivious emergency responder looks on, the horse — complete with wings and a pink horn — tells him "Here Comes the Fun!"

"Your classic tale of deadbeat, ex-cop turned hitman meets imaginary blue horse. #HAPPY comes to @SYFY this fall. #SDCC," the team behind the new SYFY series wrote as a caption.

Patton Oswalt, the actor set to voice the titular imaginary character, is stepping in for Bobby Moynihan, who lent his voice for the show's pilot. Meloni plays the role of Nick Sax, the drunk hitman, alongside Oswalt. Joseph Reitman from "Money Monster" also plays the pivotal villain, with Patrick Fischler from "Lost" playing the role of Smoothie.

Ritchie Coster from "Blackhat" is set to play as Leonardo Scaramucci, also known as Mr. Blue; while Zabryna Guevera from "Gotham" takes on the role of a tired single mother as Amanda Hansen, according to CBR.

Grant Morrison and Brian Taylor from "Crank" pulled writing duty for the pilot episode. Brian Taylor also joins Meloni and Grant as executive producers, with Patrick Macmanus running the show.

The video below is a brief teaser released by SYFY online as they announced the fall release of "Happy!" during the San Diego Comic-Con.