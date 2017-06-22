T.I. and Tiny Harris News: Rapper and Xscape Singer to Put Divorce on Hold?

Tiny Harris might be headed to a reconciliation with her husband, T.I.

(Photo: Reuters/Kevork Djansezian)Cast member and rapper T.I. (R) and his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris pose during premiere of Marvel's "Ant-Man" in Hollywood, California June 29, 2015.

Despite their separation last month, the pair is reportedly moving back in together. T.I. and Harris have yet to reveal if they will call off their relationship, but a source close to the couple said the Xscape songstress is making an effort to fix her broken marriage.

"Tiny wants to drop the divorce with T.I.," an insider told Hollywood Life. "She has been pleading with him to cancel all the lawyers, the paperwork and everything else that would end their marriage."

The source added that the duo celebrated Father's Day with their kids and Harris believes their marriage is "worth saving." T.I., whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., spent this weekend with Harris and their three kids. He shared his happiness to his fans through a video as his family snuggled up in bed together for Father's Day. The rapper was even seen kissing his wife.

Inquistr noted that the divorce drama between the two musicians began when T.I.'s alleged mistress, Bernice Burgos, had a fiery exchange with Harris on social media. The ladies traded harsh messages, but Burgos insisted that she and T.I. were just friends. Although the issue involving T.I.'s infidelity eventually died down, his marriage with Harris did not improve, which led the actor to file for legal separation.

T.I. and Harris were spotted exiting a venue in Atlanta this weekend — another sign that they are now on good terms. Just this month, Harris mentioned that she and her husband still have a lot of love for each other in spite of the issues they are currently facing.

"We have been together a long time and there is a lot of love there. I stress that and I say that all the time because it is true," she revealed.