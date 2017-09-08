T-Mobile to Add Free Netflix to Plans Starting Sep. 12

T-mobile is throwing in Netflix subscription, for free, for subscribers who get more than one of their T-Mobile One service starting Tuesday, Sep. 12.

Reuters/Mike Blake The Netflix sign on is shown on an iPad in Encinitas, California, April 19,2013.

The network announced their new Netflix On Us promo, which bundles a free Netflix for everyone who signs up for at least two T-Mobile One lines, on their press release on Sep. 6.

"Through an exclusive new partnership with Netflix, T-Mobile One family plans will now come with Netflix—at absolutely no extra charge... anyone with two or more qualifying T-Mobile One lines can get Netflix on us," the carrier explained in their announcement on Wednesday.

For those that already have their own Netflix subscription, T-Mobile will be taking over the payments for a standard Netflix membership, T-Mobile said. Subscribers stand to save about $120 per year, the carrier notes, which, by coincidence, is the same amount per month for two T-Mobile One lines.

A T-Mobile One subscription, the network's bundle that comes with unlimited voice, text and data, costs $60 per month, as Ars Technica notes. As the Netflix On Us promo is only available for those who get two or more T-Mobile One lines, it will cost subscribers at least $120 per month to avail of the free Netflix being offered here.

For $120 per month, however, T-Mobile customers get the same mobile video package as those bought from Netflix itself, meaning that the online video can be streamed to any device, and not just on T-Mobile phones.

The free Netflix service, which normally costs about $10 per month, lets members stream HD video to up to two devices at the same time, as T-Mobile confirmed. Subscribers also have the option to upgrade the free Netflix to the premium plan, which adds 4K video and lets them stream to up to four devices. The additional $2 per month will be added to their bill.

The video below shows T-Mobile CEO John Legere explaining their new Netflix On Us promo, coming to T-Mobile One multi-line subscribers next week on Sep. 12.