'Taken' Cast Shake-Up: Who's Returning for Season 2? Series to Adopt a More Procedural Element?

"Taken" is definitely coming back for a second season in early 2018, but six actors are not returning with it.

Facebook/NBCTakenA promotional photo of NBC's TV series "Taken."

Cast members James Landry Hébertwill, Michael Irby, Gaius Charles, Monique Gabriela Curnen, Jose Pablo Cantillo and Brooklyn Sudano will not be reprising their respective roles in the 16-episode sophomore run of the NBC series, TV Line reported. That leaves Clive Standen and Jennifer Beals — who takes on the role of Bryan Mills and Christina Hart, respectively — as the only two regulars returning.

The departures come shortly after "Person of Interest" executive producer Greg Plageman takes over as showrunner for "Taken." It is said that Plageman has already begun implementing a new vision for its second season.

"We're thrilled to bring Greg [Plageman] on to run the show," EuropaCorp TV USA President Matthew Gross said in a statement obtained by Variety. "His enormous talent and vast experience with bold broadcast television is a perfect fit. We look forward to seeing what his vision and direction brings to 'Taken' and the Bryan Mills (Clive Standen) character as we move into the show's second season," Gross went on to say.

It remains unknown, though, what Plageman's vision is for the series' second season, but multiple reports have suggested that it will most likely adopt more procedural elements in the vein of NBC's "Blindspot" and "The Blacklist."

A prequel to Luc Besson's hit movie franchise, "Taken" takes after the origin story of a younger and hungrier Bryan Mills, as he deals with the sudden death of his younger sister. As he fights through to overcome the incident and exact revenge, Mills is pulled into a career as a deadly CIA operative — a job that awakens his exceptionally peculiar and dangerous set of skills.

The second season of "Taken" is expected to premiere in early 2018.