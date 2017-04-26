'Taken' Season 1 Episode 10 Spoilers: Season Finale to Feature Bryan and Mejia's Explosive Final Showdown?

"I will find you. And I will kill you." Bryan Mills (Clive Standen) has never been more determined to track down his enemy than in the upcoming season finale of NBC's crime drama series "Taken." Will he be able to save the woman he loves from the man who previously killed his sister?

YouTube/Taken A screenshot of Bryan Mills (Clive Standen) from the upcoming season finale of "Taken."

The official trailer for the episode teases an intense standoff between Bryan and his arch-nemesis Carlos Mejia (Romano Orzari) with Asha Flynn (Brooklyn Sudano) right in the middle of it. And although Bryan's determination is earlier made clear on the phone when he uttered those iconic words straight out of the 2008 source movie of the same title, seeing his beloved's life on the line may just render him helpless at the most crucial point of his quest to take Mejia down.

Furthermore, the official synopsis presents an additional complication when the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) threatens to remove Christina Hart (Jennifer Beals) from command. As a result, Bryan will have to go rogue and rely on John (Gaius Charles) for help to save Asha, while also hopefully apprehending Mejia and his associates before they cross the border.

With no strong allies to back them up, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) crew will have to do the next best thing and risk everything they have — their jobs, their own lives, and even the lives of the people they love — in order to see this mission through. Will they succeed and be given a chance to redeem themselves for their rebellion? Or will they fail drastically and lose everything that they hold dear?

No life is more on the line than that of Bryan's. And it seems that the trailer has also hinted that things may not end favorably for the series' vengeful protagonist.

The final episode of "Taken" season 1 airs on Monday, May 1 at 10:01 p.m. EDT on NBC. At the moment, the network has yet to renew the series for a second season.