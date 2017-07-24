Tarek and Christina El Moussa Divorce Might Get Dismissed

The divorce of "Flip or Flop" reality stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa might end up getting dismissed. The court has warned that the case is not moving forward.

Facebook/FliporFloponHGTV "Flip or Flop" stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa.

Fans were shocked when the couple announced in December that they will be separating. And even more so when Tarek filed for divorce a month after. He, however, has failed to file papers for months. And his failure to do so might be the reason for their divorce to be dismissed.

In the papers, Tarek indicated irreconcilable differences as the reason for the separation and is vying for joint custody of their two children, six-year old Taylor and twenty-two-month-old Brayden. Reports say that the realtor is seeking spousal support from his soon-to-be ex-wife but is refusing to lend support to her.

Reports say that the "Flip or Flop" stars are on good terms, despite their current ordeal. They were reportedly spotted in Los Angeles laughing together while filming for the seventh season of their show.

Tarek's estranged wife is back in the dating pool. She is believed to be dating Orange County businessman Doug Spedding. The pair were seem spending time in Newport, California on the 4th of July.

In their eight years of marriage, they have faced many struggles, which, according to Tarek, pushed them apart.

In an appearance on "The Doctors," he once said, "I feel like if we had better communication, we would have had a better relationship."

In May of 2016, 11 cops and a helicopter responded to a scene wherein Tarek was carrying a gun, moving toward a hiking trail. He was believed to have been suicidal, but he denies these claims. According to him, he just wanted to blow off some steam. The gun was only his means of protection from mountain lions and rattlesnakes.

More updates on their case should follow.