Tasha Cobbs Leonard to Nicki Minaj After Collaboration: 'I Will Forever Cover You in Prayer'

(Photo: Heart. Passion. Pursuit album cover) Tasha Cobbs Leonard's "Heart. Passion. Pursuit" was released August 25, 2017.

Tasha Cobbs Leonard is revealing why she will always keep Nicki Minaj covered in prayer, in a heartfelt message that the gospel music singer is sharing on social media.

Cobbs Leonard released her album Heart. Passion. Pursuit on Friday which includes a feature by the rap mogul on the song "I'm Getting Ready." While both women have been teasing the song for some time, Cobbs Leonard decided to share her gratitude for Minaj's decision to praise God on the record, in an Instagram message.

The singer believes that Minaj's verse on the song can help people draw closer to God.

"I want to take a moment to appreciate my friend @nickiminaj!!! Thank you for shouting your praise for the world to hear and for putting your love for God on display," Cobbs Leonard wrote. "As I tell you often, I'll say it for the world to hear... I will forever cover you in prayer! Many will be blessed and have an authentic God encounter because of the stand you chose to make with this record and THAT is all that matters!!!"

On her verse for the song, Minaj raps about God helping her overcome poverty.

"Beach house vibes maneuver the jet ski, cause I serve the God that parted the red sea," she raps. "Multi-million dollar commercials for Pepsi, from food-stamps to more ice than Gretzky."

The rap mogul also goes on to speak against her opposition in the song.

"I don't gotta talk the Lord defends me, I watch them all fall for going against me," she says. "Cause me and all my angels shot the devil up, While you was trying to pull me down I leveled up."

After telling people to "prepare for a miracle blessing in these times," Minaj decided to close her verse with her version of Proverbs 18:21.

"Now praise Him, raise Him, name it, claim it. Every tongue that rises up against me, shame it," she rhymes. "I breathe success in and out my lungs. Got the power of life and death coming out my tongue."

Cobbs Leonard's signature powerful voice can be heard leading a choir on the chorus of the song where they state, "I'm getting ready to see something I've never seen."

The 36-year-old gospel music singer previously received backlash for working with Minaj, a mainstream rapper who hasn't shied away from using vulgar language in her music. However, the gospel star previously took to her Instagram page to defend the rapper with Romans 14:1 from the MSG Bible.

"Welcome with open arms fellow believers who don't see things the way you do. And don't jump all over them every time they do or say something you don't agree with—even when it seems that they are strong on opinions but weak in the faith department," she shared. "Remember, they have their own history to deal with. Treat them gently."

She went on to use hashtags to tell people that the 34-year-old rapper born as Onika Maraj might have a better relationship with God than some Christian critics.

‭‭"#KingdomAgentsEverywhere #ImGettingReady #MyGirlSMASHED #IfeelJesusEveryTimeIHearIt #tears #IntoAllTheWorld #SheknowsGodBetterthanSomaYall #andHeKnowsHer, (SIC)" Cobbs-Leonard wrote. "Let's Go Boo!!!! @nickiminaj #heartpassionpursuit."