Taylor Swift Album 2017 Release Date, Rumors: Fans Unlock Mystery About Singer's Next Project?

Taylor Swift has been keeping it low profile for months so fans are left with speculating on what she could be planning for her next album.

Many now believe that the theme of the "Shake It Off" singer's highly anticipated new album is time and fans have put together clues.

One thing we know, Taylor Swift's new single/album has something to do with "TIME". pic.twitter.com/npW5CQeChf — Taylor Swift Factsㅤ (@blessedswifty) June 27, 2017

For starters, one leakster reportedly got their hands on an image of a set piece from a "major" music video that Swift is working on. The set piece in question appears to be a massive clock. Another piece of "evidence" comes after Swift sent some love to the band HAIM. She praised their new song "Want You Back," saying that she will have it "On. Repeat. Til. The. End. Of Time."

On. Repeat. Til. The. End. Of. Time‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️❗️ @haimtheband A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 3, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

Eagle-eyed fans also took notice of a post by Big Machine Records CEO Scott Borchetta also known as the person who discovered Swift, reminding his Twitter followers not to waste time.

Lastly, an unnamed source told E! News last month that Swift is in fact working on her next album and has actually been writing and recording in Nashville for the last several months. The insider's exact words had many fans thinking:

She has been working on it around the clock and will be making an announcement soon. She is really excited about her new music and can't wait to share it with her fans.

While this does not completely prove anything, many fans are convinced that Swift has been hinting her next album all along despite going under the radar as she puts it together.

For now, however, there is no way of knowing just yet. The first leakster suggests that Swift is staging a big comeback to the music scene with her next album.

The pop superstar is expected to go all out seeing that she has been keeping everything under wraps. When it will be released remains a mystery although many hope Swift's new album will see the light of day this year.