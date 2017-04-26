Taylor Swift and Charles Zhang Chaoyang Dating Rumors: Founder of Sohu Denies Reports

Taylor Swift is in midst of another dating rumor. This time, word on the street says she is into Charles Zhang Chaoyang, the founder and CEO of Sohu.

In China's microblogging site, Weibo, there are speculations swirling that "America's number one singer" is seeing a Chinese tech tycoon who is good at speaking English. Swift is regarded as one of the most popular American singer in China; hence, a lot of people easily believe that Swift is the singer being talked about.

On the other hand, the guy in question was first thought to be Lei Jun, Xiaomi's CEO. But, he was crossed off the list for his English skills. Now, they think Chaoyang fits the description well.

It looks like the "Wildest Dreams" singer will be singing about a new guy this 2017 as allegations suggest that she is dating the billionaire mogul who is way older than her. However, it does not seem like it.

According to South China Morning Post, the 52-year-old founder of Sohu has recently addressed the rumors. In a livestream video hosted by his company on Friday, he debunked the dating issue with Swift.

Chaoyang said the claims are just tittle-tattles. He also elucidated that he is not into women who are not Chinese. "I don't even know who Taylor Swift is," he added trying to defend himself against the rumors.

His last statement, though, did not sit well with fans and it sent them into frenzy. Chaoyang's comments on the issue went viral on Weibo.

Some says Chaoyang has offended not only Taylor Swift fans but all foreign women as well, as per Stuff.co.nz. Another internet user even said, "It's not as if Taylor would be interested in him."

In spite of the surge of the reports and violent reactions from fans, Taylor Swift has not commented yet on this. Now that Jun and Chaoyang have been removed from the list, who could be next subject of the rumor?