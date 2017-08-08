Taylor Swift Groping Lawsuit Latest News: Pop Star Might Take the Stand in Upcoming Trial

Pop star Taylor Swift appeared at a Denver courtroom on Monday to see her lawyers select a panel of jurors for a trial against a former radio personality who allegedly groped her four years ago during a photo shoot.

REUTERS / DANNY MOLOSHOK "Bad Blood" singer Taylor Swift files lawsuit against a radio broadcaster

Swift, dressed in a black jacket and white top, paid close attention to the proceedings, even jotting down notes on her pad of paper. The 27-year-old singer-songwriter is expected to testify during the trial against former Colorado music station KYGO-FM broadcaster David Mueller, who allegedly slipped his hand under her skirt and fondled her bare bottom while they posed for a photo.

The 55-year-old radio personality was first to file a lawsuit against Swift, whom he claims have falsely accused him of groping, which consequently pressured the station to fire him from his $150,000-per-year job.

At the time of the incident, Swift stood on one side of Mueller, while his girlfriend stood on the other. With that in mind, he insists on his innocence, claiming that such an act is impossible.

In the lawsuit, it states, "The contention that Mr. Mueller lifted up Ms. Swift's skirt and grabbed her bottom, while standing with his girlfriend, in front of Ms. Swift's photographer and (her) highly trained security personnel ... is nonsense."

If Swift is found liable for her interference with contractual obligations and prospective business relations, the jurors will determine the monetary compensation that Mueller is entitled to.

Swift confirmed that they did inform the manager of KYGO management about the supposed incident, but she denied that she demanded for his ousting.

It did not take long for Swift to file a countersuit for assault and battery.

"It was not an accident, it was completely intentional, and I have never been so sure of anything in my life," Swift said in a statement.

More updates on the case should follow.