Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn News: Rumored Couple Enjoyed Double Date with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds?

REUTERS / CARLO ALLEGRI Singer Taylor Swift is reportedly dating British actor Joe Alwyn.

Taylor Swift and her rumored new boyfriend Joe Alwyn reportedly spent time with one of Hollywood's coveted couples during a romantic holiday at the singer's Rhode Island property.

According to a report from Us Weekly, a source claims that the "Blank Space" singer and the British actor spent two days at her country home where they met up with their married friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Details about the couples' retreat remain scarce and reps from both camps have yet to confirm the outing, but Swift and Alwyn followed up their romantic getaway at her apartment in New York while trying to dodge the public eye on their way to the gym.

The source shared how the new couple shielded themselves from a group of paparazzi. "Taylor had her massive security team set up so it would look as though [she] was going to walk through the front door, but then a security car pulled to the back of the building," the source stated. "Taylor and Joe ran in wearing matching hoodies and covered by umbrellas."

The 27-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer and the 26-year-old "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" actor are reportedly to be seeing each other for several months already. Yet they opt to keep their relationship hidden from the public after Swift's highly publicized affair with Tom Hiddleston concluded last year.

"Taylor and Joe are the real deal, this is a very serious relationship," according to reports, "but after what happened with Tom Hiddleston, they were determined to keep it quiet."

Swift is also known for having other publicized relationships prior to Hiddleston, including fellow singers John Mayer, Joe Jonas, and former One Direction member Harry Styles, actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Lautner, Robert F. Kennedy's grandson Conor Kennedy, and music producer Calvin Harris.