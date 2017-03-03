Taylor Swift New Album 2017: 'Shake It Off' Singer Working on Sixth Album in Nashville

Taylor Swift fans have been missing the pop diva on social media since she has been uncharacteristically absent for quite some time now. However, they will be happy to know that Swift has been keeping out of the public eye because she is working on new music.

REUTERS/Danny MoloshokTaylor Swift's next album may be coming out in December.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Swift is back in Nashville, Tennessee developing her sixth album. Her last one, "1989," was released in 2014.

A source apparently told the media outlet that Swift "has been busy working on her upcoming album." Swift is in the middle of deciding what her next album's sound is going to be like. It is widely known that she started with country music before transitioning to pop. And while fans definitely love her pop sound, there also those who miss her country classics.

Close friend and singer Ed Sheeran previously let it slip that Swift had an album release planned for the end of the year--something that ET's source echoed. One of her best friends, model Gigi Hadid, also revealed in September 2016 that the "Shake It Off" singer was back in the recording studio.

Swift had a rough year in 2016. Her relationship with British actor Tom Hiddleston was highly publicized and criticized, and her whirlwind romance with him only lasted three months. She also found herself feuding with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian about the rapper's song, "Famous," which mentions Swift in the lyrics.

The "Blank Space" hitmaker has been keeping away from social media and the public eye for a while now, and it looks like her hometown is the perfect place for that.

Swift's most recent song release is "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," a collaboration she did with Zayn for the "Fifty Shades Darker" soundtrack. She also performed at a pre-Super Bowl concert in Houston in February, which she said was her only show for 2017. The latest Instagram post of hers is a promotion of her friend Lorde's new single, "Green Light."