Taylor Swift News: 2017 VMA Nomination Proves Singer Is Still a Force Despite Becoming Low-Key

Taylor Swift has been keeping her personal life low-key for months now. While she's staying silent on social media and sitting out many public events, she also hasn't released any new music in the last three years.

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Taylor Swift's long absence in the public eye has fans wondering what she's up to.

Nevertheless, Swift managed to get a nomination at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA), which proves she's still influential despite her continued absence in the limelight. Her work with Zayn Malik for the song "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" for the movie "Fifty Shades Darker" earned a Best Collaboration nomination.

Fans, however, wonder if she'll be at the VMAs on Sunday, Aug. 27. People close to Swift said she consciously chose to stay away from the public eye because she has been feeling overexposed.

"She's being low-key and secretive [right now] because it makes her happy," the source said.

Meanwhile, despite going under the radar, paparazzi continue to follow Swift in public. Most recently, the "Shake It Off" singer was seen with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, as they stepped out of her New York apartment.

According to E! News, Swift and Alwyn have already met each other's family after dating for few months. A source said that the pop superstar is "taking extra precautionary measures" in this relationship so that it doesn't spiral out of control.

It's no secret that Swift's previous relationships were widely reported in the media. Her security has been making sure her privacy remains a top priority.

Swift's absence from the public eye might also be due to being immersed in work for her upcoming sixth album release, which is speculated to drop in the fall. Her new music is supposedly top-secret work, so much so that no one has seen Swift recording in big studios around Los Angeles, New York or Nashville.

Swift's last public performance was for a concert right before the Super Bowl in February.