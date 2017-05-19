Taylor Swift, Secretly Dating Actor Joe Alwyn Since October

Taylor Swift's relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn may be new to the public eye, but it appears that the two have been dating for more than seven months now.

Reuters/Danny MoloshokTaylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are confirmed to be dating for a couple of months now.

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has been confirmed to be dating British actor Joe Alwyn, The Sun reports.

Swift has put in a lot of effort in keeping her relationship with Alwyn a secret.

She has been renting a house in North London since she started seeing the British actor. To keep her identity and their relationship from the public eye, Swift wears a wig, scarves, and hats whenever she visits Alwyn in the U.K. She also flies in via a private jet and has elevated security measures to prevent her from being detected.

"Nobody has a clue they've been walking past a music superstar — not even her new neighbours," a source shares.

A friend of the couple shares, "This isn't a new couple alert or a secret relationship — the only people this has been a secret to is the media because all of us, Taylor and Joe's closest friends and their families, were aware they have been together for several months and have known each other for a long time."

In October 2016, Swift went to a private concert for "Kings of Leon" in New York, along with her girlfriends Dakota Johnson, Cara Delevingne, Lorde, Zoe Kravitz, Suki Waterhouse, Lily Donaldson, and Martha Hunt, E! News confirms.

After the concert, Swift and her clique all went to the Bowery Hotel for a party, where Alwyn was also spotted to enter, reports reveal. This sparked speculations that the two started dating since that time last year.

Swift's efforts in trying to keep her relationship private might mean she is very dedicated in making it work with Alwyn.

"Taylor and Joe are the real deal, this is a very serious relationship," shares a source.