'Teen Mom 2' Kailyn Lowry News: Reality Star Goes on Vacation with Kids, Shows Off Baby Bump at the Beach

"Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry is having fun at the beach with her two kids, proudly showing off her growing belly.

Facebook/TeenMom2The image features "Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry.

It looks like the 25-year-old expecting mom is making the most of the summer season as she was recently seen soaking up the sun at Coki Beach in Saint Thomas, U.S. Virigin Islands.

On Instagram, Lowry shared a photo with her kids enjoying their time at the beach. She captioned the photo: "Coki beach & the people were so good to us! Needless to say, the kids are so happy & tired out."

She also shared a photo of herself wearing a black and white bikini and showing off her baby bump, with the caption: "Baby Lo & I are in St. Thomas! No filter needed."

The MTV reality star and New York Times bestselling author reportedly graduated from college last month, which means she now has time to go on tropical vacations with her sons Isaac Elliot and Lincoln Marshall before she welcomes her third child.

The paternity was kept secret for a while, but it was confirmed early last month that the father is a friend of hers named Chris Lopez.

Her older son, 7-year-old Isaac, is her child with former boyfriend Jo Rivera, while 3-year-old Lincoln is her child with former husband Javi Marroquin.

Before her St. Thomas beach trip, Lowry and her kids were also spotted in a Puerto Rican getaway at Playa de Isla Verde.

The gender of her baby has yet to be revealed. The pregnancy was first announced back in February, when Lowry exclusively told The Ashley that she was "about halfway through the pregancy."

Revealing that she was pregnant after going through a divorce with Marroquin, Lowry told the blog site: "I know this isn't the ideal situation, but those close to me have been very supportive and understanding."

She also said that she did not want to have another child when she was still with her husband, but her mind changed following the divorce as she was allegedly told by doctors that she may not be able to conceive again in the future after she had a miscarriage.