'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Educates Internet Troll, Preps for a New Round of Custody Battle in MTV Reality Show

When an internet troll decided to ruin what was meant to be an adorable picture of her daughter and husband-to-be, "Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans did not have any of it.

(Photo: instagram.com/j_evans1219)"Teen Moms 2" star Jenelle Evans.

The reality star posted a photo of her fiancé David Eason snoozing as he held their five-month-old daughter Ensley as she slept in his arms. One commenter took notice of how his hands looked, commenting "Does he have aids what's up with his hand?"

The "Teen Mom 2" star wasted no time correcting the commenter by informing them it is vitiligo. Evans then advised the Instagram user to look up what AIDS is to understand what it really does to a person.

Evans is not one to put up with trolls on the internet especially when it comes to Eason. They got engaged in February after the birth of baby Ensley. For Father's Day, she sent some love to her fiancé with a sweet post on Instagram:

"Since day one you have taken the role as 'dad' in our family. Whether this meant changing a toddler's diaper when the child isn't even yours or teaching my boys how to be men. Being a mom is hard, but I have a man that does just as much as I do. You are really everything to me and our family. Thanks for everything you do for us babe."

Evans will be back for a brand-new season of "Teen Mom 2." Her part of the season will focus on the birth of baby Ensley and her taking the next step with Eason.

"Teen Mom 2" season 8 will also see Evans once again fight for the custody of her firstborn Jace, her seven-year-old son with Andrew Lewis. For her latest attempt to do so, she will be up against her own mother, Barbara, in court.

"Teen Mom 2" season 8 will premiere Monday, July 17, at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.