'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Training to Become a Certified Scuba Diver

It looks like 2017 has become quite the busy year for "Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans. Apart from being a mother of three children — one of whom she gave birth to last January — filming "Teen Mom 2," and writing a book, she still has time for scuba diving training.

Instagram/j_evans1219Earlier this year, the "Teen Mom 2" star gave birth to a baby girl, the father of whom is David Eason.

Clearly, the mother of three is making the most of the summer as she revealed that she is currently training to become a bona fide scuba diver. The reality TV star took to Twitter to post a series of tweets regarding her newfound endeavor. On June 23, Evans revealed in a tweet that she would become a certified open-water scuba diver by next week alongside her fiancé, David Eason. She also revealed that it has become quite frustrating for them to visit places that allow them to dive but couldn't since they're not certified divers.

Based on her tweets, it also looked like the "Teen Mom 2" star was having some trouble with her scuba mask.

But apart from her scuba training, Evans also took time to go on a vacation with her son, Jace, along with David and his daughter Maryssa. The quartet waded in the white sands of Oppenheimer beach and indulged in the beautiful crystal clear waters.

Earlier this year, Evans got engaged to David after over a year of dating and she couldn't help but gush over their wedding plans. According to her, they are gearing up for a fall wedding and only their closest friends and family will be invited. Evans also revealed that David is also heavily involved in the planning of their wedding, E! reported.

Both Evans and her beau David have two children from their previous relationships while sharing a baby together.