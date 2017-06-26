'Teen Mom OG' News: Ryan Edwards Ties the Knot With Mackenzie Standifer in Finale Sneak Peek

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer finally get married in the latest teaser for "Teen Mom OG" season 6.

Facebook/teenmomPromotional photo for "Teen Mom: OG" on MTV

MTV recently released a new sneak peek for the show's finale tonight and it features Ryan and Mackenzie's intimate wedding ceremony. Only Ryan's parents were present to witness the event. His 8-year-old son, Bentley, and former fiancée Maci Bookout were noticeably absent.



In the short clip, Ryan is seen comforting his mother, Jen, who is upset that "the most important people" in the reality star's life were not with them to celebrate the special day. Mackenzie looked on as Ryan and his mother shared an emotional hug.

While speaking with Ryan's father, Larry, the pair revealed that they have no plans of telling Bentley about their marriage. "I don't think we're [going to tell Bentley]," Ryan said. "If he does find out, we're gonna sit him down."

Us Weekly previously reported that Ryan and Mackenzie married in May — a month before Ryan was scheduled to enter a treatment facility for drug abuse. Maci was the first to reveal that her ex was dealing with drug issues. She even sought help from a counselor during the show's June 19 episode to stage an intervention for Ryan.

It was confirmed earlier this month that Ryan had been in rehab for two weeks. Sources close to him told E! News that he is "doing well" after the treatment. Maci and Ryan's struggles as parents to their young son have been documented throughout the course of "Teen Mom OG."

Maci admitted that seeing her son's father hurt himself was very difficult. "Honestly, the hardest thing is for me to see Ryan not love himself because he is a person worth loving," she shared. "He deserves to love himself."

The season 6 finale of "Teen Mom OG" airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET. on MTV.