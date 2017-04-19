'Teen Mom OG' Season 6 Spoilers, Latest News: Tyler Breaks Down From Emotional Exhaustion While Ryan Steps Up

"Teen Mom OG" is definitely not holding back on the drama in the second half of its sixth season. What new challenges, successes and milestones await the moms and their families as MTV's popular reality television series continues?

Facebook/teenmom Promotional banner for MTV's reality television series "Teen Mom OG."

The premiere episode of season 6B saw Catelynn's husband, Tyler, open up about his current emotional status and submitted himself to a session with his therapist. Here, he ended up disclosing how his father, Butch, violated his parole and was now in prison again. He also confessed that his own worries about his wife's postpartum anxieties have kept him from turning to her for support.

The therapist advised Tyler to talk things out with his wife and to not compromise himself even when his wife's tears start coming. This was what he did when he got home, while also assuring Catelynn that it was not her fault.

"It's been a long year... not focusing on me. It does get exhausting," Tyler said.

Novalee's parents may have succeeded in finding a common ground this week, but in the next episode of the reality televisions series, Tyler will be forced to confront the other cause of his emotional exhaustion when his father comes home.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reveals that Tyler's dad will once again be released from prison, and the old man's return will only make his son even less optimistic about life.

On the other hand, Farrah and Simon will be considering the status of their relationship, while Maci plans a surprise birthday party for Bentley with hopes for her son's father, Ryan, to make it work.

Although a little late, Ryan did make it to trick-or-treating this year, and this raised Maci's hopes that her ex-fiancé may finally be taking a step in the right direction. But can Ryan keep this up as the season progresses?

"Teen Mom OG" season 6 episode 17 airs on Monday, April 24 at 9 p.m. EDT on MTV.