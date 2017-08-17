'Teen Mom: OG' Star Amber Portwood News: Mystery Boyfriend's Identity Revealed

Facebook/teenmom Amber Portwood of MTV's "Teen Mom: OG" finds new love.

Amber Portwood finally moved on from her bad relationship with Matt Baier and started a new one with another man.

The "Teen Mom: OG" star and her new man were first seen together in a video that was released by Radar Online early this month, but it did not reveal the identity of the mystery man.

But a report from The Ashley claims that the man is named Andrew. She reportedly met him several months ago while she and her ex-fiancé Matt Baier were filming for WE tv's "Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition."

The report also mentions that the new man is much closer to Portwood's age compared to Baier, and he has been working in the field of TV production for years. According to the report, Andrew has a good reputation with his co-workers.

Shortly after Portwood's video with her new man emerged online, some fans of the MTV reality show were quick to criticize her decision to date a new guy just a few months after ending her relationship with Baier.

But Portwood defended her choice on Twitter, saying there is nothing wrong with dating a new man after more than three months after her last relationship. Another fan also pointed out that while dating a new guy might not be bad, but constantly introducing someone new in her and her eight-year-old daughter Leah Shirley's life is not healthy.

All that matters is that you are happy, respected, and loved. You know what is best for you. Congrats. — Star Gazer (@Star_enilnO) August 12, 2017

That's true if I actually did that? I only brought Matt in and we were together over 3 1/2 years.. — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) August 13, 2017

In her defense, Portwood claims that Baier was the only man that she ever introduced to her daughter, and he had been a constant figure in their lives for over three years. This means that her new boyfriend has yet to meet Leah Shirley at the moment.

Portwood and Baier were supposed to tie the knot in October, but the "Teen Mom: OG" star decided to call it quits after a lie detector test proved that he might have flirted with other women while they were in a relationship.