'Teen Wolf' Season 6 News: Extra-Long Finale Confirmed; Tyler Posey Talks About Scott and Stiles' Changing Dynamic

(Photo: Facebook/TeenWolf) A promotional image for "Teen Wolf" on MTV.

The sixth season of "Teen Wolf" is taking fans into an emotional roller-coaster ride for its final three episodes.

Fans have seen Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) and Scott (Tyler Posey) grow up together since season 1 debuted in 2011. Now that the series is coming to a close, Posey explained that viewers can expect the two characters to show more maturity as they enter a new chapter in their life.

"Oh my god, it's making me emotional talking about it a little bit!" Posey said (via E! News), referring to the two characters' changing dynamic. "You really get to see them grow up like you have ever year, but there's definitely a different dynamic now. They're growing up and it's really cool to see," he went on to say.

Stiles has only appeared for a few minutes in season 6B. He was at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) office, while Scott listened to a voicemail he received from his best friend.

As confirmed by TV Guide, the finale will be 50-minute-long "super episode." TV episodes usually run 42 to 44 minutes long, so it is possible that the "Teen Wolf" finale later this month will have an extra leg of time. It also means that a "where are they now" montage will be aired in the episode's final moments.

On Sunday (Aug. 20), two episodes will be aired: one will start at 8 p.m. EDT while the next one begins at 9 p.m., Sundays Sept. 3 and 10, however, will be different as it will show just one episode each. The good news for fans is that Sunday Sept. 17 will feature two episodes again, airing at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. The finale will be aired a week after.

Aside from O'Brien, other familiar faces heading to the final episodes for special appearances include Charlie Carver and Tyler Hoechlin.

The sixth and final season of "Teen Wolf" airs every Sunday night at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.