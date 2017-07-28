'Teen Wolf' Season 6 Spoilers: Dylan O'Brien's Return Wasn't Supposed to Happen

"Teen Wolf" is currently on its final leg and this time, they're bringing back long-departed fan favorites.

It feels like an eternity ago when "Teen Wolf" first aired on MTV but now the show is finally coming to an end. The much-loved show's final season will consist of 10 episodes and will see the return characters such as Charlie Carver, Colton Haynes and Dylan O'Brien. What's more is that after five seasons of intense fighting, it has been confirmed that the last season will see the show returning to its roots.

"We're bringing it back to like, the simple days of 'Teen Wolf' where it's just werewolves and hunters. We kind of do something that we've never done before, and then we go back to our roots when it was just hunters and werewolves," series main star Tyler Posey said in an interview with E! during San Diego Comic-Con 2017.

Posey also shared that there wouldn't just be a human villain coming for the stars of "Teen Wolf" but several others including a psychological one.

"There's a bunch of different villains in this season, kind of. There's a psychological kind of villain that's more of like, a feeling than anything," he revealed.

One anticipated return is that of O'Brien's who portrayed the much-loved character of Stiles Stilinski. According to the actor, he wasn't supposed to be a part of the final season of "Teen Wolf" but his love for the show made it possible for him to appear in a few episodes.

Dylan has been quite busy with other projects lately. The "American Assassin" star admitted that his involvement is "fully voluntary" and he felt obligated to return as "Teen Wolf" gave him his very first role. His appearance surely delighted the fans who have been missing him dearly after his absence from the show.

"Teen Wolf" season 6 is set to return on Sunday, July 30 at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.