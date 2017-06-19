'Teen Wolf' Season 6B Plot Rumors: Dylan Sprayberry's Sister Hints Show's Possible Return?

MTV has yet to reveal the official premiere date of "Teen Wolf" season 6B, but new speculations claim that the series might possibly return later this year.

Based on a Facebook Live video posted by actor Dylan Sprayberry, his sister Ellery hints that she will be seen in one of the show's episodes that will air sometime in October. This means that the supernatural drama will be back on the air sometime in late summer or early this fall.

While the network has yet to confirm if the rumored release date is accurate, reports claim that this could be possible since MTV will not likely reveal the release date close to its airing.

Meanwhile, speculations about Stiles' (Dylan O'Brien) return in the second half of "Teen Wolf" season 6 are still up in the air.

In the first half of the show's final season, O'Brien's airtime was lessened significantly because of the injuries that he acquired while filming "The Maze Runner: The Death Cure." But after Stiles' friends managed to rescue him from the clutches of the Ghost Riders at the end of the first half of the season, fans are expecting to see him more in season 6B.

However, reports claim that the actor's appearance in the series might be affected due to his hectic schedule for his upcoming movies.

While O'Brien's role in the final episodes of "Teen Wolf" remains in question, other reports claim that he will be in at least one episode of season 6B since he was seen on the set of the show with Tyler Hoechlin, who is rumored to reprise his fan-favorite role Derek Hale. This could indicate that the actors were filming their final appearance for the series.

MTV is expected to break the announcement about the premiere of "Teen Wolf" season 6B soon.