'Teen Wolf' Season 6B Spoilers: Melissa to Use Clout to Save Scott

Melissa (Melissa Ponzio) will find herself in an awkward situation when she is caught between her son and the man she likes in the second half of the current installment of "Teen Wolf."

According to MTV News, Melissa will likely be upset when she finds out that Argent (JR Bourne), the man she shared a kiss with in season 6A, is planning to kill her Alpha son and the rest of the werewolf pack. The teaser released for the upcoming premiere showed a thoroughly confused Scott (Tyler Posey) as he tried to run away from a group of hunters intent on killing him.

In the clip, the Alpha was shown running deep in the forest. He was alone as he relived the night he almost died in the hands of an Argent. Soon after, Lydia (Holland Roden) and Malia (Shelley Hennig) joined him. Malia's and Scott's enhanced hearing then detect the approaching threats. The heartbeats they heard alerted them that a group of hunters was approaching. A voice kept on expressing the need to kill "a caged rabid dog." Later on, Argent stepped out of the shadows.

If Argent plans on killing Scott, this will complicate his blossoming romance with Melissa. She will surely want to distance herself from him if she knows he intends to kill her son. On the flip side, she may even use her connection to Argent to stop the planned attack against the wolves.

In an interview with TVLine, executive producer Jeff Davis teased about what to expect from the new couple.

"We'd been flirting with the idea of Stilinski and Melissa but one of our rules in the writers' room is to go the unexpected route — and putting her with Argent felt unexpected. Then it started to feel natural. Like, they're really good together. I was like, 'Are we doing this? It's the last season. Let's do it.' In 6B, things are going to get ever more awkward. We love awkward romances, inspired by my own life," Davis said.

"Teen Wolf" season 6 is expected to return this year.