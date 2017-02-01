'Teen Wolf' Season 6B Spoilers: What Is Next for Lydia?

Lydia (Holland Roden) will be leaving Beacon Hills in the second half of the current season of "Teen Wolf." What will happen to her budding relationship with Stiles (Dylan O'Brien)?

Facebook/TeenWolfLydia and Stiles will decide about their relationship in "Teen Wolf" season 6B.

The last midseason finale of the MTV series revealed what was in store for three of the show's main characters. Lydia will go to MIT, while Stiles has been accepted in the pre-FBI program at George Washington University. Scott (Tyler Posey), on the other hand, will attend school at UC Davis.

Executive producer Jeff Davis refused to divulge their plans for "Stydia" in season 6B. He told TVLine that Stiles and Lydia would ultimately decide if they want to become lovers or just friends. Most of the fans were thrilled when the two finally admitted their feelings and kissed in the last episode.

"It all has to do with friendship and romance, where someone finally says 'I love you' after it's been boiling up inside for years," Davis said, according to TVLine.

Meanwhile, the EP revealed that there would be a time jump of several months when the show returns with the last 10 episodes. Davis said the storyline would be dark, as Scott and the pack take on the unknown. Everything would be new for the characters, as they adjust to the changes that are meant to happen.

For Scott, he will be leaving the pack in Liam's (Dylan Sprayberry) capable hands. Although he is in college, he will still not be able to escape the supernatural world. Dark creatures will find him and the rest of the pack, with the intention of eliminating every single wolf.

"It's something new, but also old. Scott and his supernatural friends become pariahs once again. They're feared and hunted. It's very much a season of fear. Our inspiration was H.P. Lovecraft, so you're going to be seeing a lot of dark horror in the next season. We have some really disgusting stuff coming up," the EP teased TVLine.

"Teen Wolf" season 6 is rumored to return late June.