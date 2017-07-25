'Tekken 7' News: Devs Announce New DLC Character Panels Featuring Works of Famous Artists

Facebook courtesy of Tekken New DLC items will be released for 'Tekken 7' in September

New downloadable content was recently announced for "Tekken 7," and these upcoming additions will come in the form of specially designed character panels.

Players can check out some of the new character panels in a tweet from the fighting game franchise's official account.

The panels feature the works of artists such as Sam Flores, Jeremy Fish, Mister Cartoon, Scotch 79, Hydro74 and Ron English. It is unclear if other artists are taking part in this project.

If players like what they see, they can then look ahead to September when these new character panels will be made available to download for free. An exact release date is still lacking, so players will have to stay tuned for that.

Notably, players who have some extra money to spend can purchase other DLC items set to be released for "Tekken 7" in the months ahead.

The first DLC pack will feature the game mode known as Ultimate Tekken Bowl. This mode will likely be somewhat familiar to long-time fans of the series, and it will give players new ways to see what their favorite characters are all about. Also included in this first DLC pack are several new costumes, and players can look forward to it being released next month.

Following that DLC pack, players can expect another one to be released in the winter. This second paid DLC pack will feature a new guest character, and as was revealed previously, the developers have chosen "Fatal Fury's" Geese Howard to be that roster addition.

One more DLC pack will be released during the spring of next year, and it will add one more character to the game.

It is also worth noting that the DLC packs featuring the new characters will contain new stages and costumes as well, Bandai Namco announced.

More news about all of the post-launch DLC items coming to "Tekken 7" should be made available in the near future.