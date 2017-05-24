'Tekken 7' News: Patch Expected To Be Released After Official Launch, May Contain Balance Changes

Once the home version of "Tekken 7" is finally released just a few days from now, fans can again select their favorite fighters and go to battle with their friends, though they may also want to set aside some time to download a patch.

Facebook courtesy of Tekken'Tekken 7' will be released for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One on June 2

Spotted recently by EventHubs, franchise director Katsuhiro Harada was asked over on Twitter if there are plans to roll out a patch not long after the game is officially released.

Harada confirmed that yes, a patch is indeed coming, and along with possibly addressing some lingering issues, the patch may also contain some balance tweaks.

As EventHubs noted, post-launch patches are nothing new, but still, fighting game fans will likely want to know about this ahead of time so that they can take that into account as they plan for "Tekken 7's" arrival.

While the tweet from Harada seems to suggest that the post-release patch coming to the game will not be a major one, there are fans hoping that it may contain surprises such as additional characters.

To be more specific, some fans who commented on Harada's tweet are making it pretty clear that they would like to see Anna Williams, Julia Chang and Lei Wulong added to the game's roster.

Still, even if fans may want to see those characters added, Harada did not confirm that they will eventually become members of the roster.

Those hoping that these characters may be made available as downloadable content seem to be out of luck too, as Harada already mentioned previously that "classic Tekken characters" will not be sold. Instead, the DLC roster additions are expected to be guest characters from "other videogames' licenses," according to Bandai Namco.

One of the guest characters will be added this winter, while the other will be made available next year.

"Tekken 7" is set to be released for the PC, PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One on June 2.