'Tekken 7' Rumors: Are Devs Looking to Add More Characters and Modes Beyond Those Included in DLC Packs?

Downloadable content items are coming to "Tekken 7" later this year and even in 2018, but beyond those, the developers may be considering bringing other additions to the fighting game.

Recently, the Bandai Namco UK Twitter account urged players to fill out a survey related to the game.

For those who may not have the time to go through the lengthy survey, Push Square reported that it contained some interesting things, particularly related to the subject of DLC.

It even reportedly mentioned new characters and modes.

Now, it is certainly possible that this survey was nothing more than just the developers trying to understand what fans want so that they can use what they learn for future installments of the "Tekken" franchise.

Then again, there is also a possibility that they may be using the survey to figure out which characters and new modes players want to see added to "Tekken 7" in the future.

Fans have not been shy when it comes to expressing their desires to see older characters added such as Lei Wulong and Julia Chang, but to this point, developers have not indicated that they are planning to do that.

While it is still unclear if the aforementioned survey will eventually lead to the addition of more DLC characters, players can still look forward to two new guest characters being released.

The first of these guest characters is "Fatal Fury's" Geese Howard and fans can expect him to be made available sometime in the winter.

There is another guest character currently scheduled to be released during the spring of next year, though developers have yet to provide a clue related to the identity of this fighter.

And before all of that, the new Ultimate Tekken Bowl game mode is also expected to be released this month.

More news about the DLC additions coming to "Tekken 7" should be made available soon.