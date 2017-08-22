'Tekken' Mobile Game Release Date: iOS and Android Title Now Available in Canada, Set for Release 'Soon' in the Rest of the World [Details]

(Photo: YouTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment) A screenshot from the "Tekken" mobile trailer.

The long-running fighting game franchise "Tekken" has officially set foot on the mobile realm with an iOS and Android game announced.

The title was recently soft launched in Canada so players in the region can now try it out. The rest of the world, for now, can only preregister in the game's official website.

"Tekken" mobile will provide gamers experience comparable to that offered in the consoles and then some. The official description for the game reads:

Join Paul, Kazuya, Xiayou, Law, Panda, Nina, and all other famous fighters to engage in an intuitive, deep combat system featuring fighting techniques from all around the world. Take on the role of the Dojo Master, collecting, upgrading and battling with your favorite fighters from the legendary Tekken franchise! What's your next move?

The "Tekken" mobile game allows players to collect up to 100 characters that come with unique fighting styles. Each fighter has over 20 special moves they can unlock.

The title also features several modes that provide diverse experiences for players. In the Story mode, they get to explore the world of "Tekken" by taking the role of Kazuya Mishima, who will be tasked to battle "his toughest adversary yet."

The game will feature a map-based campaign in which players can expect "unique encounters and specialized and powerful bosses" while also unraveling rewards and challenges. Finally, this "Tekken" mobile mode also allows gamers to build specialized teams for special missions.

The Android and iOS game also has a mode called the Dojo Challenge, which is all about online showdowns in which players build a team to take on their friends or the community.

In the "Tekken" mobile game, the teams will include attackers and defenders that will square off in monthly seasons for exciting rewards. There will be "ranked ladders" so players can keep track of their performance and how they fare with their opponents.

This mode also has a feature in which players can record and upload their own in-game fighting styles into the artificial intelligence (AI) of their dojo for an "authentic feel."

Finally, the "Tekken" mobile will come with live events, which promise brand-new content every day, week and month for players to devour. Bandai Namco Entertainment assures "a fresh experience every time you play."

There will also be special themed events that will make for more "unique experiences and encounters." In this mode, gamers can meet "rare characters" as well.

There is no specific release date for "Tekken" mobile, only that it is "coming soon."